Woman raped in front of her husband in Bihar’s Saran

Patna: A woman was raped in front of her husband in Bihar’s Saran district, an official said. The incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on social media. Saran SP Santosh Kumar, has ordered an inquiry.

“On the basis of a viral video, we have detained some suspects. The interrogation is currently underway and we will soon crack the case,” Kumar said.

The incident happened on Ghosi-Parsurampur road when 6 accused intercepted the victim and her husband who were riding on a motor bike. They overpowered the victim’s husband and dragged the woman behind the bushes and raped her in front of her husband.

The accused also made a video of the brutal act and threatened them of dire consequences if they report the matter to police.

“The victim and her husband have not come before the police. We have taken cognizance on the basis of viral video and will identify the accused. Now, we are trying to ascertain how many accused committed the heinous crime with the victim. So far, it seems one accused raped the victim as per the preliminary investigation,” Kumar said.

