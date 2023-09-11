Woman raped, killed in Yadgir just days after her engagement

Yadgir: In a shocking incident, a woman was raped and killed in Karnataka’s Yadgir district just a few days after her engagement, police said on Monday,

The 35-year-old victim has been identified as Savitha Rathod, a resident of Mudnal Tanda. She was engaged and was to be married soon.

Although the police have taken one suspect, Sachin, into custody, they believe that it might be a case of gang rape.

The incident took place on September 9 when the victim had gone to her farm in Kanchagarahalli Cross.

The villagers found Savitha later with stab injuries on her chest and ear and shifted her immediately to a hospital in Kalaburagi.

She however succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that Savitha was orphaned and she was living with her specially-abled brother.

An investigation into the case is currently underway.

