Spread the love



















Woman Recovers from Covid-19 Complications after Delivering a Child at KMC Hospital

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital has successfully treated a Covid-19 positive woman who developed complications post-delivery. The 28-year-old and patient during her 36th week of gestation was referred to the hospital. Dr Sameena H, consultant obstetrician speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “When the patient visited our hospital with Covid symptoms, she was initially managed in the ward and did not require oxygen. She was admitted on May 26. We performed various tests to prepare her for delivery. The very next day she went into labour and because of the fetal distress, we had to perform an emergency caesarean post which she was shifted to the ward. The baby was healthy and did not require NICU care and since the baby was Covid negative, we handed the baby to the family members.”

Also speaking, Dr Dattatraya Prabhu, Consultant – ICU and critical care specialist, said, “Her condition kept on deteriorating over the next five days and needed a ventilator as her oxygen levels dropped below 80% on non-invasive ventilation. She was given biological drugs to treat her worsening systemic inflammation. After an eventful nine days, the patient was disconnected from ventilators and was shifted to a ward and within the next three days, she reunited with her newborn after spending 22 days in the hospital post-delivery.

Dr Arun S, Consultant Internal Medicine said, “On the third day of admission, the patient developed hypoxia with worsening Covid related lung infection and was immediately shifted to ICU. Initially, the condition was managed with high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and noninvasive ventilation (NIV), but oxygen requirements were rapidly increasing and she was becoming tachypneic. We had to intubate her and put her on ventilator support. CT Scan revealed that she was experiencing severe Covid pneumonia and needed to be on the ventilator for seven days.”

The patient was constantly monitored by Dr Sujeet, Dr Jayesh, Dr Vasanth and the Critical Care nurses.

Like this: Like Loading...