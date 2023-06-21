Woman stands in dirty nallah to protest after failing to meet K’taka minister

A woman safai karmachari stood in a dirty nallah and staged a protest in Karnataka’s Raichur district after being denied to meet the minister to put up her demands.



Raichur:

She is demanding a separate burial ground and national identity cards for the safai karamcharis.

Geetha Singh, the safai karmachari (civic worker engaged in sanitation work) shocked everyone by getting into the nallah and poured the dirty water over her.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Singh staged the protest after being denied to meet Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, the district in-charge minister for Raichur, who was taking up meetings with district officers. She had come to meet the minister and submit the demands.

She had alleged that the security staff of the minister did not allow her to meet him or to submit her petition to the minister. Enraged by this she jumped into the nearby storm-water drain and staged the protest. Though others tried to prevent her she made her way into the gutter. She vented out her ire at the officials of the corporation.

The photos of Geetha Singh staging the protest have gone viral on social media. Sources said the Congress party was upset with the development.

The appointment of Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil as in-charge minister for Raichur had run into controversy. Large-scale protests were staged in the district opposing his appointment. The locals allege that minister Patil is against the establishment of AIIMS at Raichur for which the people have been protesting for years. They are demanding the appointment of N.S. Bosaraju, who is a local and minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, as the minister in-charge.

