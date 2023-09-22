Woman techie in B’luru alleges ‘love jihad’; cops leave for J&K to nab accused

Bengaluru: The police have registered a case against a youth from Jammu and Kashmir following a complaint by a woman software professional who claimed that the man — with whom she was in a relationship — forced her to adopt Islam, an official said here on Thursday.

The woman claimed that the accused after promising to marry her, exploited her sexually “as part of love jihad”. A special team of police has been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend the accused.

The FIR has been booked against Mojeef Ashraf Baig, who used to reside at Shikaripalya in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused had met the techie in Shikaripalya and befriended her. Soon, they began liking each other and entered a relationship.

The woman claimed that after Baig promised to marry her, both got physically intimate.

Baig had promised that he would get married to her in court without any religious traditions.

She claimed that after they got into physical intimacy, the accused began forcing her to get converted to Islam.

The woman refused to do so and insisted he stick to his earlier stand.

She also claimed that Morif Ashraf, Baig’s brother, called her and issued life threats to her.

He also warned her not to bother his brother, police said.

The police have booked a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

