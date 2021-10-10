Spread the love



















Woman UPSC aspirant found hanging in Delhi



New Delhi: A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant has allegedly committed suicide in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar area, the police said on Saturday.

Akanksha Mishra, who was preparing for the UPSC exam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the incident was reported around 11.50 p.m. on Friday, and no suicide note was found at the spot.

The police officer said the door of the house was found to be locked from inside.

According to the police, there were no other external injuries on her body except the ligature marks on her neck.

Chauhan said inquest proceedings have been initiated into the matter.

