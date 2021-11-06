Spread the love



















Woman village head killed, six injured in clash in MP



Bhopal: A grampanchayat head (sarpanch) was allegedly killed and over a half-dozen people got injured in a clash between two groups at village in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the police, the incident was reported in Damoh district where a clash broke out between two groups late on Friday night.

Deceased identified as Genda Bai Lodhi (village head), who had received injuries and was admitted in government hospital during the treatment on Saturday, police said.

“Two groups clashed violently in Ganj Barkheda village in Damod district. One woman who was critically injured during the clash died on Saturday at hospital,” said a senior police in Damoh district.

Lodhi’s 24-year-old son along with five others involved in clash and have received injured are admitted at hospital, police added.

“Both families had some old enmity. Heated argument turned to violence. Matter is under investigation,” police official added.

A case has been registered and the police are on the look out for absconding accused involved the clash, police said.

