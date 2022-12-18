Woman who swallowed 82 cocaine capsules held at IGI

New Delhi: The Customs officials on Saturday said that they have arrested a Guinea national and recovered 82 capsules containing cocaine — which were ingested by her — valued at Rs 15.36 crore.

The woman was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport while her operation to retrieve cocaine capsules was performed at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The official said that the woman who travelled from Conakry to Addis Ababa had further arrived at Terminal-3, IGI Airport on December 7.

She was intercepted by the Customs on the basis of specific information after she had crossed the Green Channel and was approaching towards the exit gate of international arrival hall of T-3.

Upon questioning, she finally divulged that she had swallowed capsules of Narcotics substance.

“Since it was an impending medical emergency, she was admitted to hospital. Under expert medical supervision, ejection process was carried out. The entire ejection process lasted over several days during which Customs Officers maintained round the clock vigil,” the official said.

Finally, 82 capsules were recovered which yielded a total of 1,024 gm white powdery substance.

“The woman had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, she was placed under arrest. The powdery substance which is cocaine has been seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act,” said the official.