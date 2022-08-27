Woman’s Video on Pathetic Road at Perampalli goes Viral, MLA Raghupathi Bhat Clarifies

Udupi: A young woman took the Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat to task on a pothole-filled road from Perampalli to Manipal. She made a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman questioned the MLA and said, “We are paying the toll for many years, in addition, we are paying road tax and vehicle tax too. If we ask the people representatives, they tell us that they construct roads, and drains but nothing is perfect”.

Further, she says that Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s house is situated on Perampalli road but he is least bothered to check the potholed road. Every day motorists struggle on this road and their vehicles are also damaged.

After her video went viral on social media, MLA Raghupathi Bhat clarified and said, “I am aware of the condition of Manipal – Perampalli Road. The mentioned road is under construction and the work is incomplete. We have put a single layer of tar on the road to make the road motorable for the public. Two more layers of tar have to be laid but due to rains, we are unable to do it now. A week ago we repaired the road filling the potholes but due to heavy rains, the filling has gone. We will repair the road by next week”.

Bhat further said, “The Perampalli – Manipal road was a single road, I took the initiative to get it sanctioned to a double road and got the funds of Rs 26 crore from the state government. Sadly, we are facing such type of criticism but I respect her feelings. Due to heavy rains, temporary work will not last for long. Once we find a permanent solution, there will be no room for such complaints”.

