Women achievers and Udupi Sarees promoted at MRPL

Mangaluru: Steered by its WIPS (Women in Public Sector) wing, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd celebrated International women’s day in a befitting way by recognising regions women achievers among diverse spheres of life and also by promoting local crafts, the Udupi Sarees. Smt Nemichandra, a noted Kannada writer, was the Chief Guest of the programme.

The program began with the inauguration of an exhibition of ‘Udupi Sarees’ in the MRPL Employees recreation Center Hall. The Kadike Trust, Karkala and Talipady Weaver’s society (TWS), who began the Udupi Saree Revival program in 2018, had set up the stall with attractive sarees.

Four women achievers, namely Sarojini Shetty, Tulu Film actress, Mohini Shettigar, Senior Weaver, Leela Shedthi, Tulu Epic (Siri) singer, Kusu Belchadthi, Mid-wife, were felicitated during the programme.

Ms Meenakshi G, Manager – HR, presented the WIPS Yearly report. Smt Pomila Jaspal, Director Finance, inaugurated the programme and addressed the gathering and recalled the role of women who remained in front lines and worked shoulder to shoulder with male colleagues in meeting the challenge of the COVID-19 crisis.

She highlighted that Women constitute 70% of the world’s health workers and first responders, making critical contributions to address the outbreak every day.

Smt Anuradha presided over the programme. She said that women have the innate ability to convert life’s ordinary events into a celebration.

The chief guest Smt Nemichandra shared inspiring thoughts about traits that make women achievers unique and impactful. She quoted some women achievers across the globe and motivated women employees of MRPL to always aim high.

Smt Aparna M Naik, Executive Finance, delivered the Vote of Thanks. Women employees of different age group participated in the Cultural programme that followed.

Shri M. Venkatesh, MD MRPL and Regional Coordinator (WIPS southern region) Smt Veena T. Shetty was also present on the dais.