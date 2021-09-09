‘Women Are Beautiful, Men Are Handsome’- Bishop Referring to Mother Mary as ‘BEAUTIFUL’ at Rosario Church

Spread the love



















‘Women Are Beautiful, Men Are Handsome’- Bishop of Mangaluru diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha in His Homily Referring to Mother Mary as ‘BEAUTIFUL’ at Rosario Church during ‘Monthi Fest’ aka “Feast of Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary” festal Mass on Wednesday, 8 September. He also said “Make Blessed Mary, the Role Model for Your Family”



Mangaluru: Many churches in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada celebrated the BIGGEST Feast of Mangalorean Catholics, the ‘MONTI FEST’ in sombre , due to the spell of Coronavirus, but no matter what, the tradition and culture of Konkan Catholics still continued with the faithful partaking in the celebration to praise Blessed Virgin Mary on her Birthday. Children came with flowers contained in small baskets, to shower them on Mary during the Mass, and everyone sang the hymn ‘Sakkad Sangatha Meliya…Moriyek Hogalsiya’. At the festal mass in Rosario Cathedral, Mangaluru, the Bishop of Mangaluru diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha con-celebrated the Mass, joined by Fr Alfred Pinto-Parish Priest Rosario Church; Fr Victor D’souza- Principal of Rosario PU College; Fr Vinod Lobo- Assistant Parish Priest; and Fr Anil Fernandes- Director of Canara Communication centre, Mangaluru.

All the devotees were seen wearing face masks inside the Church, as per Covid-19 guidelines. Conventional rituals, including procession and throwing of flowers at the statue of BVM by children, were also restricted due to the pandemic. During the festive mass, the Bishop blessed the new Corn and statue of Baby Mary, adored with beautiful flowers. In his Homily Bishop Peter Paul highlighted the main features of the Feast and focused on the role of the family in the Church. He also said how Mother Mary is a model for our families and how we can follow in her footsteps by being obedient to God’s will and accept the challenges in upbringing our children as God’s gift. His Homily which was simple, touching and thought provoking, concentrated on ‘togetherness’.”

He also said, “The month of September makes us bubble with joy as we celebrate the birth of our Blessed Mother. The entire nature is resplendent with colourful flowers. The children are in the limelight and they teach us how to love Mother Mary. With Mary, everything is new. The family bond gets renewed, the blessed new corn comes into our homes, and all blessings of prosperity come along with it. A girl child, who is the hope of the future of our families, is honoured and protected. On this occasion, we must firmly resolve to pay attention to the well-being of our families. As we are living through the Year of Amoris Laeticia Family, we have a wonderful opportunity to attend to the needs of family in the different vicissitudes of life. I ask the Church priests to make extra efforts to visit the families in the parish and support them wherever needed. We refer to Women’s personality as beautiful, while that of men as Handsome, and our Mother Mary is so beautiful.

Hence he concluded that the celebration of Monti Fest also known as ‘kutmachen fest’, includes the fellowship meal known as ‘Noven Jevan’ which is important in building and maintaining strong bonds of togetherness within families and in the society. Large gathering of faithful partook in the Mass at Rosario Church, following social distance, and wearing face masks- and while entering the Church, the church volunteers did the temperature check etc. The choir was co-ordinated by Anthony D’silva, and the hymns were sung beautifully by the faithful, including a bevy of nuns. Fr Alfred Pinto, the Parish Priest conveyed his festal message and wished everyone a blessed feast, and urged the faithful to maintain togetherness. Monti Fest this year was not so BIG and GRAND, as it used to be celebrated in the past, but the tradition and devotion was still continued by the devotees -Thanks to Coronavirus, which has totally taken away the fun and frolic of this Mangalorean Catholic feast, enjoyed by children more than the adults.

