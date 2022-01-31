Women empowerment schemes implemented effectively: Haryana Governor



Chandigarh: The schemes launched by the Central and state governments for women’s empowerment have been implemented effectively, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said on Monday.

By taking advantage of these schemes, women have established their identity in every field, he said while interacting with Chairperson of Haryana State Women’s Commission Renu Bhatia here.

She had called on the Governor on the occasion of 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women.

Dattatraya said schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, ‘One Stop Centre’, women helpline and Ujjwala started by the Central government for women empowerment have proved to be a boon.

“There is a need to give more publicity to these schemes at the ground level so that the maximum number of women are benefitted.”

He said 50 per cent of the population in the country is women. Only by empowering women completely, they will be able to play more important roles in nation building.

“Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, believed that women can be empowered only by educating them. It is on these thoughts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared many schemes for the welfare of women.”

The Governor said more work should be done to curb cyber crimes against women.