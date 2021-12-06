Women Football: Chelsea thrash Arsenal 3-0 to win FA Cup



London: Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2020-21 Women’s FA Cup and complete the English treble for the first time at Wembley Stadium, here on Sunday.

Emma Hayes’ side, who also won the Women’s Super League title and League Cup title earlier this year, won the trophy in front of 40,942 fans at Wembley on the 50th anniversary of the competition.

England international Fran Kirby scored the opening goal after only two minutes and then Sam Kerr’s two braces in the second half (57th , 77th min) to seal Chelsea’s victory.

Kerr became the second Australian to lift the FA Cup after former Matilda Taryn Rockall who won it with Arsenal in 1999.

“It wouldn’t go in in the first half -– it could have been 4-0 or 5-0 but they defended well. We knew that if we kept pushing at some point they would go in and they did,” she told the BBC.

“I’m paid to score goals but our defence was amazing and it was a team effort – I can’t wait to party!” she added.

The victory was Chelsea’s third in an FA Cup final and all three of their titles have come under Hayes’ guidance.