Women MPs’ clothes torn for asking people’s questions, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday shared a video and alleged that clothes of women MPs, agitating against Central government, were torn and they were manhandled by the police during the protest.

“Prime Minister, these MPs have been elected by the people and sent. Questions on the issues of inflation, unemployment are the questions of the public. Tearing the clothes of women MPs for asking questions, dragging them is cruelty to the extreme. In a democracy, you have to listen to questions on issues. Why are you so scared of questions?” she asked, tweeting a video excerpt from the agitation.

Several Congress parliamentarians were detained near Parliament on Wednesday as they tried to take out a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan to raise the issue of GST, inflation, and alleged misuse of investigative agencies against political rivals.

The MPs had planned to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the Central government’s alleged vendetta politics and no discussion on important issues like price rise in the Parliament. However, as they moved forward to give a memorandum to the President, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

“We wanted to give a memorandum to President Murmu but the Delhi Police has for the second consecutive day stopped and detained us,” party leader Manish Tewari said as he was detained by the police.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Modi government is not allowing us to discuss the issues like GST and price rise in Parliament.”