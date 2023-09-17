Women on Walk (WoW) Walkathon for Healthy Heart Marks World Heart Day at KMC Hospital

Mangaluru: To mark World Heart Day, KMC Mangaluru organized a 2 km Women on Walk (WoW) walkathon for women from the KMC Hospital Jyothi culminated at the Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, here on September 17.

ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni flagged off the Women on Walk (WoW) Walkathon. Athlete Varsha K was the torchbearer for the Walkathon.

A stage programme was held at the Marina Sports Complex where the members of Studio 6 entertained the participants with Zumba dance.

Dr Narasimha Pai, Head -Dept Of Cardiology KMC Hospital, Mangalore welcomed the gathering.

Addressing the gathering ACP Traffic, Geetha Kulkarni said, “I am very happy to be here and see the great hearts. During the Zumba dance workout, all the girls looked like Madhuri Dikshith and the boys like Shahrukh Khan. To have a beautiful heart we all need to be compassionate, respectful and helpful towards others”.

Recalling the quote of an educationist Gururaj Karajagi, Geetha said, “If you want to learn something, and want to be fit, you need to take the good things to your heart and ignore the bad things and enjoy life. Today when we mark World Heart Day, I wish everyone all the very best and to be healthy and fit. Before I conclude, I request all gathered here to follow the traffic rules”.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dr Dilip Nayak also spoke on the occasion.

Dr M Narayan Bhat -Cardiologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr Rajesh Bhat- Cardiologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr Maneesh Rai – Cardiac Electrophysiologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr Harish Raghavan- Heart Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr Iresh Shetty – Heart Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangalore, COO of KMC Hospitals Saghir Siddiqui and others were also present. Sowjanya Hegde compered the programme.

Prizes were distributed to the winners:

Group/ Institution Participation (Dr Yashaswini – Judge)

1. Athena College of Nursing

2. Unity Academy of Nursing

3. Kashyap

Best Slogan Shouting (Dr Priyanka Shekhar – Judge)

1. SCS College of Nursing

2. Sri Devi College

3. Navachaithanya Yoga Group

Best Placard (Violet Pereira- Judge )

1. Anina

2. Vaishnavi

3. Shravya B Shetty

