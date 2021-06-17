Spread the love



















Women RSS members earn laurels for service during pandemic



Jaipur: At a time when the RSS men are drawing laurels for serving the cause of society during the pandemic by supplying oxygen cylinders, concentrators, food and medicines to thousands in need, the women team of RSS from Rashtra Sevika Samiti are also earning praise for standing strong during Covid crisis. They are helping out the masses by performing last rites of those who lost their relatives to the virus, promoting awareness on vaccination, conducting yoga camps as well distributing medicines to the needy.

When pandits failed to reach the crematorium, these RSS women members conducted last rites by performing all rituals.

The women in Ajmer helped in getting vaccination done in large numbers. They collected lists of vaccination centres from hospitals and circulated their address on WhatsApp group and this helped in getting around 600 people vaccinated.

Jaipur Prant Prachar Pramukh Gulshan Shekhawat said that a yoga camp was conducted for over a month by Jaipur and Udaipur members. Those who benefited included Covid positive people, persons with post Covid complications as well as those who wanted to learn yoga to stay healthy.

These women members also spoke to Covid-infected people to boost their confidence. In Chittaur, the women members made a group called MAP in which medical staff, administration etc were connected along with doctors to address all queries of patients. In this dialogue programme, at least five infected people were motivated to fight the Covid battle.

Every day, the teams of Sevikas were delegated with the responsibility to speak to corona positive persons for fifteen days, they also got them to talk to the doctors on conference calls for help, support and advice, if needed.

The senior members visited Covid care centres daily and chanted Hanuman Chalisa and sang bhajans to bring in positivity among people.

In Salambur and Rajsamand, homeopathy medicines were distributed to around 2,000 people.

Jodhpur Prant Pracharika, Ritu said that women members also collected food for animals and birds. In Bhilwara, these members are distributing kadha, masks etc to the families.

In Kota, they have distributed materials like Sugar test strip, and arranged oxygen.

Overall, around 50,000 people benefited from the services of these female members.

