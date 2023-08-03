Women Who were Holding Brooms in their Hands Should hold Arms – Sharan Pumpwell

Udupi: The Hindu Organisations including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest against the Udupi video incident on August 3.

VHP zonal secretary Sharan Pumpwell said, “The Udupi College student Video is another part of Love Jihad and it’s proved that PFI is directly involved in this incident. The Banned PFI is given some other name in the coastal district and the parents of the three accused students were members of that organization”.

Sharan Pumpwell further said, “This is not the first time that this incident has taken place in the Netra Joythi Para Medical College. It has been revealed that one more girl student’s nude pictures were found in the mobile phone of the accused student. Even though such incidents have been going on for many years, the silence of the college management shows that they too are supporting the Jihadi activists to commit such crimes. The management board of the college is also guilty in this case”, he alleged.

Watch the Video for a Detailed Speech of Sharan Pumpwell

Sharan Pumpwell also said, “Our mothers should be alert in the coming days. Those women holding brooms in their hands should hold arms. When Injustice is happening against Hindus, we should be ready to hold Swords in our hands. If anyone tries to create problems, we will not sit quietly. Our Hindu girls and temples are targeted by Muslims”.

Watch the Video for a Detailed Speech of Rashmi Samanth

Hindu activist Rashmi Sawanth who first tweeted about this incident said that when our Hindu girls are targeted, no one thinks that it is a crime. The police department should act impartially and give justice to the victim student, she said.

ABVP leader Harshith Koyla, Bajrang Dal State Convener Sunil KR, VHP district president Vishnumoorthy Acharya, VHP leader Kishore Mangaluru, and Dinesh Mendon were present.

Before the public meeting, a huge rally was held from Jodukatte which passed through Court Road, KM Marg, Triveni Circle, Service Bus stand, City Busstand, Kalsanka and culminated near the parking area of Sri Krishna Math.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, BJP leaders Raghupathi Bhat, Suresh Nayak, Shyamala Kundar and others were also present.

The Police department made security arrangements for the rally. More than 1000 police were deployed for security. Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay Machindra, Additional SP Siddalingappa, Chikkamgaluru Additional SP Krishnamoorthy, Uttara Kannada Additional SP personally present at the rally and monitored the security arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading...