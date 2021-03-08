Spread the love



















Women’s Day Celebrations and Felicitation to Newly elected members of Grama Panchayat

Mangaluru: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a program was organized by CODP on 08.03.2021 to felicitate the newly elected Grama Panchayat members from CODP promoted SHGs (Self Help Groups).

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese; Fr Oswald Monteiro, Director of CODP; Fr Vincent D’Souza, Designate Director of CODP; Padmanaba Ullal, Retired Government Engineer and Social Worker; Linet Castelino, Retired Police Inspector; Shameena Iqbal, President of Manjeshwar Block Panchayat; Mary Fernandes, President of Fajir Gram Panchayat; Raziya, President of Balepuni Grama Panchayat; Mr Wilfred D’Souza, President of Munnur Gram Panchayat were present on the dais.

Fr Oswald Monteiro welcomed the gathering and expressed his happiness to 29 members of CODPs SHGs who won the Grama Panchayath elections as CODP focuses on women empowerment and also promotes leadership qualities among SHG members. He further said CODP provided awareness and facilitates natural resource management, Sparsha-Campaign against cancer, etc. He motivated the elected members to do social service without any discrimination and reach out to every individual.

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, President of CODP, felicitated the GP members and delivered the presidential address. He wished all women’s on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He said that a woman who rocks the cradle could also rule the world. Both men and women are equal and hence should not be differentiated. He advised the elected Grama Panachath members to develop their areas and also help the people of the area to solve their problems.

Padmanabha Ullal being the resource person, explained about the Panchayat Raj System. People living in the villages face many problems viz, water shortage, no proper roads, not able to avail various government facilities etc. He said that if there was any leakage in the water pipeline, citizens should inform the concerned department or local area in charge so that it could be rectified immediately. He advised the elected members to form local area WhatsApp groups so that people can inform them about the local area problems, which the president or Panchayat member can address.

Linet Castelino, Chief Guest of the program, spoke about various laws and sections of the IPC relating to the protection of women. She also informed women to be aware of ATM scams, chain robbers and thereby take necessary precautions. If any family is demanding dowry from the girl, they can approach the law and get justice as per the Dowry Prohibition Act. Moreover, she informed that the counselling services are provided in the police stations and also the procedure to file the FIR.

Mrs Naseema, elected GP member of Talapady and member of CODPs Pragathi SHG, shared her experience about her association with CODP for the last 20 years. She explained how her life changed after joining the CODPs SHG, and because of the motivation of CODP and staff, Vani began social service. Thereafter she started providing counselling services to broken families and was able to solve around 60 cases.

Fr Francis Xavier Gomes, Retired Principal of St Philomena College Puttur, shared success tips at the area level, which can promote good governance.

On behalf of the Sparsha-Campaign against Cancer, a charity drive was initiated to support poor cancer patients.

Lydia Moras and Mrs Rita Dsouza, Coordinators of CODP, compered the program, and Fr Vincent D Souza proposed the vote of thanks.