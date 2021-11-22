Women’s Forum Slams VHP Leaders for their Opposition to a Inter-Faith Wedding

Mangaluru: Right after the leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with a Math Seer had visited the house of a Hindu woman who was going to marry a Muslim man on 29 November, convincing and advising her not to go for the inter-faith marriage, since she would face problems later- and in response to this unwanted interference of the Hindutva outfits, the member of ‘Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike’- a Women’s Forum who fight against women harassment/assault/rape have strongly condemned VHP’s opposition to the couple’s wedding.

File Photo : Math Seer and VHP Leaders trying to convince the young woman not to go for inter-faith marriage

In a statement signed by a bevy of women activists, namely- Gulabi Bilimale, Vidya Dinker, Sabhiha Bhoomigowda, Vani Periyodi, Manjula Sunil, Chandrakala Nandavara, BM Rohini and Harini, they said wedding is a private matter of an individual and they are free to make their own choice. “The threat issued to the couple by these pro-Hindu activists against their decision to marry each other is nothing but an attack on individual freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. Hence, the forum strongly condemns it and will fully support the lovers wedding”, said the Forum statement.

The Forum has said that the district administration and the law enforcement authorities should provide the necessary protection to the couple on their wedding day, 29 November in Kannur. Meanwhile, Prof Narendra Nayak, a Rationalist speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The right-wing organization should not have any problem with the wedding as the couple are tying the knot as per the Special Marriages Act, and the would-be-bride has decided not to convert to Islam.

Meanwhile, DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar has said that the police are ready to provide protection to the couple on the wedding day, and also to the girl if needed now, if she or her family feels any threat in the view of the developments related to their wedding.

