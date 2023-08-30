Women’s Organizations Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Mangaluru City Police

Mangaluru: The Women of Mangalore, a community-based work for development and support group founded this year along with several organisations for women came together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. This event was at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mangalore.

112 ladies the rakhies to the Top cops and all police personnel at the commissioner’s office. To the pleasant surprise and delight of the super cop, Mr Kuldeep Singh Kumar, Two ladies in their nineties were present. Mr Conny Shestra 94yrs and Mrs Beeba Tauro 91yrs tie rakhie to all the top cops and. Mrs Shankari Rai from Ladies Club Mangalore and the Mahila Sabha performed the traditions with, lamps, Kumkum and sweets. DcpAnshu Kumar and Dcp the versatility of the gathering was remarkable, with little children in pigtails from schools, teenagers, college students, school teachers, lecturers, professors, retired women, heads of organisations, social workers, homemakers, entrepreneurs and women from all walks of life.

The number 112 was decided as it is the helpline number to call when one needs help from the police in an emergency.

The function began with the singing of the national anthem by all present, followed by the sacred act of tying the Rakhi. The Police Commissioner expressed his happiness and thanks to the women of Mangalore for the affection shown to them.

Organisations of groups that were present were the Needlework Circle of Mangalore, Nature, Natural and Nurture group of Mangalore, Preloved Belongings group of Mangalore, and Lions Club Cauvery ,.Lions Club Nethravati, Inner wheel rotary – north, Inner Rotary – South,A J Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalorean.com, Ex Marriettes of St Mary’s School, Yenapoya University, Ladies Club, Mahila Sabha, EVOLVE – lady entrepreneurs organisation, Toast master’s association, Maria Palliative care, Susheg Helpline, Dispute resolution forum, St Joseph’s school Kanakandy, St Joseph’s Joyland school, DK Bokapatna school, MOMS of Mangaore, JCI, lady police of Mangalore. After the rakhie tying ceremony sweets were shared by the police department and The ladies of Mangalore.

The Police and those who Participated enjoyed a high-energy atmosphere. There were two foreigners Mr Jesper Hougaard from Denmark who lives in Mangalore and an Australian visitor Mr Craig Miller who enjoyed the tradition and its meaning.

On Raksha Bhandhan we honor the unbreakable bond between siblings. Sisters tie the thread of Rakhi, symbolizing love and protection from brothers. It’s a reminder that family ties go beyond distance.

To all brothers and sisters, may your connection remain strong and filled with cherished memories. Shubh Raksha Bandhan!

The platform The Women of Mangalore, was founded by Sabrina Flora Britto Hougaard, to join the activities, send a WhatsApp message to +91 934 101 2112. This invitation is only for women.

