Women’s quota won’t be implemented even in 2034: Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: The BJP has shown its hypocrisy by putting the barriers of delimitation and Census for the implementation of women’s quota in the Parliament, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Saturday, adding that its implementation is doubtful because of this reason.

Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on ‘Women’s Reservation’ at the Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “If the BJP had a sincere intention to give reservation to women, it would not have put up so many obstacles.”

“The validity of the Bill is 15 years from the date of its enactment. However, they have put two obstacles, namely Census and delimitation. It will take 15 years to overcome these obstacles. Thus, the lifetime of this Bill will expire before its implementation. This is the biggest fraud done to women,” Siddaramaiah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said in his speech that God has sent him to implement reservation for women, but this a fraud done to women, he said.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill was drafted by the Congress, which has always been in favour of women’s reservation and social justice. I fully support that there should be reservation for backward class women in women’s reservation as well. In fact, I support 50 per cent reservation for women,” he said.

“However, reservation for women will not be implemented in 2024, 2029 or even 2034. By then, the purpose of the Act will be over,” the CM said.

Education expert and political analyst Muzaffar Asadi presided over the event, while senior advocate Ravi Varma Kumar gave a presentation on the subject.

