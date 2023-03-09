Women’s Wellness Exhibition marks ‘Intl Women’s Day at Father Muller Hospital

Mangaluru: International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. International Women’s Day is commemorated in various ways worldwide, and it is observed socially or locally to celebrate and promote the achievements of women.

And locally here in Mangaluru, Father Muller Medical College and Father Muller College of Nursing in association with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology organized a ‘Women’s Health and Wellness Exhibition’ to mark International Women’s Day near the entrance of Father Muller Medical College Hospital. There was also a poster-making contest on the IWD theme of 2023 ‘Embrace Equity’. Free Health screening; 50% discount on ultrasound and Mammography; Aesthetic Procedures, Phototherapy, Radiofrequency and Electrocautery, among others were part of the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by releasing the balloons by Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, among other hospital administrators, Hods and Principals. Addressing the audience Fr Coelho said, “This is a day when everyone shows appreciation, love, and respect toward women. A woman is said to be a beautiful creation of God! It is a fact that all great personalities are born from the woman’s womb and have taken their initial teachings from a woman. And that is why people give due respect to women in their lives. In our institution we have 2000 plus women working in various capacities, making the number of men staff fall into the minority”.

“The global theme for 2023 IWD is #EmbraceEquity, which is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness around “Why equal opportunities are no longer enough.” Today is a time to highlight achievements made by women, but also an opportunity to become better informed, collaborate, and brainstorm about the path forward. People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action. We hear about too much discrimination and harassment of women. We need to put an end to gender bias and discrimination. We need to Consider and try to learn about pervasive challenges affecting women, including in the workplace. Since unconscious bias is a major driver of hurdles holding women back, it is beneficial for people of all gender identities to educate ourselves about the varied experiences of others,” added Fr Coelho.

