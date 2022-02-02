Won’t discuss cabinet reshuffle in public: K’taka CM Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he won’t discuss the issue of cabinet reshuffle in public, indicating the pressure he is facing over the issue.

Answering a question to reporters whether the issue of cabinet reshuffle would be taken up during his New Delhi visit post the union budget, Bommai curtly said the issue can’t be discussed in public. “I don’t want to have any open discussion on the matter,” he said.

Ruling BJP legislators in Karnataka have raised their voice for sacking of sitting ministers who are not responsive and providing them an opportunity to serve as ministers in the interest of the party ahead of 2023 assembly elections.

Though the High Command is occupied with elections of five states, senior BJP legislators like Tippa Reddy, Abhay Patil, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal and M.P. Renukacharya have demanded immediate cabinet expansion and have also stated that if it is not done in two months, then it is not required.

Bommai is in a fix over the issue as cabinet rejig will have direct consequences on the elections. To his comfort, senior cabinet ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Bhyrathi Basavaraj have said that they are ready to step down if the party asks them. However, sources in the party say that it is going to be a roller coaster ride for CM Bommai as well as the party.

CM Bommai was supposed to go to New Delhi on Thursday and has stated that on the request of MPs, he is taking a trip to the national capital on coming Monday. Four posts in the cabinet have been kept vacant and senior leaders are aiming for them. Some of the legislators are demanding the Gujarat model of cabinet reshuffle of resting old horses and providing opportunities to young faces.

Knowing well about the consequences, Bommai had earlier stated that the matter is seized with high command and they are aware of the demands by legislators. Whenever he is being called to discuss it, he will convey the concerns of the BJP leaders.