Won’t meet till Sidhu apologises: Amarinder Singh



Chandigarh: Toughening his stance, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday clarified that he won’t meet new state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu till he publicly apologises to him.

“Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false,” Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweet.

“No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance…CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him,” he added.

Earlier in the day, state Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra welcomed the appointment of Sidhu as the new state unit chief but ruled out a personal meeting with him till he resolves his issues with the Chief Minister.

In a statement, Mohindra said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcome.

“However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him,” said Mohindra, adding that Amarinder Singh is the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and he is duty bound to follow him.

An adamant Amarinder Singh, who is reportedly upset with Sidhu for targeting his government over the power crisis and the sacrilege issue, had categorically told state party in-charge Harish Rawat on July 17, a day before Sidhu’s appointment, that there would be no rapprochement between the two until Sidhu apologises in public for his “derogatory tweets and interviews”.

