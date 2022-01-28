Work on Hindutva and Dakshina Kannada development will go hand-in-hand: Minister Sunil Kumar

Mangaluru: Affirming his commitment to propagation of Hindutva ideals in Dakshina Kannada, Energy Minister and Minister In-charge for Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar said he will devote maximum time for development of Dakshina Kannada in the remaining one year term of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

Addressing party workers following his maiden visit to the party office after his appointment as Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister, Mr. Kumar said the district is on the path of development with BJP legislators working tirelessly to bring grants for various development works. “I will work towards giving more speed to this task.”

Mr. Kumar said Dakshina Kannada district is a Hindutva district, and the stronghold of BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations. The ideals and thoughts by which the party has grown thus far should be taken to a lot more people. “Development of the district and propagation of Hindutva ideals will go hand-in-hand in the remaining one year of the Basavaraj Bommai government,” he said and pointed to pro-Hindu legislation on religious conversion and on cow slaughter ushered in by the government. He called upon party activists to work towards having Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister of a BJP government for the second term.

Calling himself a Minister of partyworkers, Mr. Kumar said he will remain a party worker and address all the needs and problems of party workers. “Wherever there is injustice to partymen from departments and wherever partymen point out failures of government departments in addressing people’s problems, I will try to address them,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said he has been given responsibility of handling Energy and Kannada & Culture ministries, which are important portfolios. He also has to handle issues related to Udupi district and the development of his home constituency. “But I will give maximum time for Dakshina Kannada,” he said and added he would tour the district for two days in a week.

Accusing Congress of creating unnecessary controversy over construction of balancing reservoir at Mekedatu and on non-selection of a float having an idol of reformer Nayarana Guru for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Mr. Kumar asked partymen to focus on delivering the government’s development schemes to people.