Work on India’s FIRST State-of-the-Art Rs 1000 Cr ‘Coast Guard Academy’ begins at Kenjar in City

Work on India’s FIRST State-of-the -Art Rs 1000 Crore Coast Guard Academy begins on the 158 Acres Land at Kenjar (near to Mangaluru International Airport) in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Indian Coast Guard Academy (ICGA) is a training establishment for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel, which provides professional training to Coast Guard personnel who deal with not only coastal security but also assist in search and rescue in times of need. Presently, the Coast Guard personnel are being trained at a small academy in Kochi, Kerala. Indian Coast Guard personnel were historically trained at the Indian Naval Academy (INA). Following the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Indian government initiated a program to triple the ICG force, assets and infrastructure. Both the Navy and the government recognized that the increased intake of ICG cadets would further tax the already-stretched INA facilities. This provided an added impetus for the Union Council of Ministers to approve the establishment of the ICGA in 2009.

And it is indeed a proud moment for us all, Mangalureans, that the defence ministry has decided to establish India’s FIRST COAST GUARD ACADEMY in MANGALURU, The search for a site for the academy had started in earnest in 2010. Various sites were considered for the academy, the primary criterion being ample space on the coastal waterfront. The Government of Kerala was keen to host the site in the state. Consequently, the then Minister for Industries and Commerce of Kerala, prevailed upon the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) to transfer some of its un-utilized land in the coastal town of Azhikkal to the ICG for the academy. The transfer was completed on 24 February 2011.

The 158 Acre Land at Kenjar near MIA Airport where the Coast Guard Academy will come up

Photo during ADEO- Bengaluru handing over of documents of the 158 acres of KIADB land near Kenjar to ICG, and (Then) coast guard Commander Venkatesh (far left) of ICG in Panambur as a kind gesture hands over ICG Cap to the ADEO Official, on 20 Sept 2020

On 27 February 2011, the then Defence Minister of India, A. K. Antony, announced the plans to start construction of the academy.The foundation stone for the academy was laid on 28 May 2011. ICGA was planned to come up on a 160 acres (0.65 km2) campus near Valapattanam estuary on the Arabian Sea in Irinavu near Azhikkal in Kannur district of northern Kerala. It is located about 8 miles (13 km) south of INA, Ezhimala, and the two maritime academies were expected to share some training infrastructure in the Kerala backwaters. But the project was dropped in 2019 following the denial of environment and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearances by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) since the project site at Azhikkal fell within the CRZ-1(A) area where no construction is permissible.

As no progress was made in the following years,, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her former capacity as defence minister, decided to move the project to Kenjar, Mangaluru, following the denial of environment and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearances by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) since the project site at Azhikkal fell within the CRZ-1(A) area where no construction is permissible.

But now, the academy has been approved to set up the Academy at Kenjar near Mangaluru. 158 acres of land in possession of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board has been allocated to the Indian Coast Guard to set up the academy, and it was handed over to the Commander in-charge of Indian Coast Guard, Panambur, Mangaluru, on 20 September 2020. The new academy will provide professional training to Coast Guard personnel who deal with not only coastal security but also assist in search and rescue in times of need.

Construction of the Compound Wall in Progress

Now in 2023, the process of building the first Indian Coast Guard Academy has begun at Kenjar on the outskirts of the city, where a compound wall is getting ready at the moment, and it is learnt that the project is expected to get completed by 2026. The Coast Guard, which was formed in 1977 to protect the water space of India, at present does not have a full-fledged training academy. The country’s defence forces have their own academies. For Coast Guard candidates, 22 weeks of training is given at the naval academy at Elimale in Kerala. In addition, there is a temporary coastguard training centre at Kochi.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1000 crore. Coastal Karnataka has the geographical landscape that is favourable for establishing an academy. The present land is by the side of Phalguni river. In addition, the third chief office of Coast Guard is at Panambur. Port and airport is also nearby. So Kenjar was picked as the suitable place for construction of the academy. Nine different schools will be there inside the academy. Around 650 trainees will be elected for the purpose which includes foreign nationals also.

