Work on Varanasi ropeway project to begin soon

Work on the much-awaited ropeway project in Varanasi is all set to begin within a week.



Varanasi (UP): Work on the much-awaited ropeway project in Varanasi is all set to begin within a week.

The civil work of Rs 645 crore worth ropeway project for public transport in Kashi will become operational between the first two stations by March 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of this ambitious project on March 24.

Providing details of the progress in the work of the project, divisional commissioner and chairman of Varanasi Development Authority — the nodal agency to execute ropeway project — Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Work at Cantt railway station (Varanasi Junction) point for base terminal of ropeway is starting within a week. Agencies for the approval of the quality of construction material have been appointed in this regard.”

Land acquisition work is being done with an accelerated pace and some changes are being made in the alignment of the pillars of the ropeway to minimise the use of land, which must be acquired.

This project is being executed by the National Highway Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

As per the initial plan of 30 pillars of ropeway, 10 will be erected on government land while the other 20 will come up on the land of different institutions or private land.

Sharma said that as the drawing of alignment is being revised by the executing agency, the requirement of land will reduce.

Sharma said that all the parties, including private, are cooperating in the process of land acquisition.

Like this: Like Loading...