Workers Post ‘Let Us Keep Mluru City Clean & Green’ Signs but they Themselves Litter the Area

Mangaluru: One cannot miss the ‘Save Environment’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ /Swachh Mangaluru’ posters at various spots in the city and in government premises. Coloured bins — green and blue — for the disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, and sanitary workers cleaning the campus every morning give an impression of ‘diligent planning’. This, however, is the proverbial glittering gold; for all that waste actually does not go into the bins but behind the office buildings or wherever the waste could be dumped.

This morning, Thursday 31 March 2022 around 7:30 am, Team Mangalorean noticed two workers put up “Let Us Keep Mangaluru City CLEAN & GREEN’, an initiative by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited, at the pedestrian underpass near Mini Vidhana Soudha/opposite Clock Tower, which is still under construction since months. Once these workers were done putting up the Clean and Green posters to bring awareness among the public to keep Mangaluru city clean, however, these two workers were so ignorant that they dumped the poster waste right next to the posters.

Seems like a “We only put up the Swachh Mangaluru posters, but we don’t follow them’ -kind of attitude of these workers. So what is the use of putting up these posters, when the people who put them don’t follow cleanliness? And if you look at it, right behind where the cleanliness posters are posted, is the Mini Vidhana Soudha and Panchayat Office, and the premises are filled with filth, and dirty drainage water flowing for months. Flowing filthy drainage water has formed a puddle of foul-smelling water that is also home to a swarm of flies and god knows what else. And the officials at these two government offices have turned a blind eye towards maintaining swachata.

Also, look at the Mangaluru City Corporation/Mangaluru Smart City Ltd office building premises- it also has garbage littered behind their offices, and even the walls inside the building are stained with paan masala/gutka spit stains etc. This is like netas who go around and speak about cleanliness and talk about flex ban, but they themselves put up huge flex banners and hoardings- seems like a “We Don’t Practice what We Preach” kind of policy. Bah humbug! This report is for the kind perusal of the officials at MSCL so that they take to task the workers who littered the area after posting the posters, highlighting to keep Mangaluru City Clean & Green.