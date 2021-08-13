Spread the love



















Working with Vikram Gokhale was like going to school: Rupali Suri



Mumbai: Young actress Rupali Suri recently finished shooting for a short film with veteran actor Vikram Gokhale.

The actress said initially there was pressure, but eventually she learnt a lot from the veteran actor..

“Working with him (Gokhale) is a pressure in itself. When he speaks, you know the kind of attention he commands as people listen to him. To top it all, Vikram sir is very down-to-earth and often says that he has learnt so much from me too! It was like a school. I surrendered myself to acting and filmmaking veterans,” Rupali said.

The short film is touted to be a funny one with a message for the audience between the lines.

“Every film, short or feature, should always have a message,” said Gokhale, who is looking forward to the post-production of the film.

Directed by Sanjay Rawal, the short film has Bhavesh Rawal as the cinematographer.

As the film is about friendship, Rupali said, “From a young child to a senior citizen, anyone can be a friend as long as there is a connection. It is an organic relationship.”

The untitled film is currently in post-production stage.

Like this: Like Loading...