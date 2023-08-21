Workshop on Designing for Class 11 & 12 of St Joseph’s School-Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A workshop on designing was conducted by Designers Academy for class 11 & 12 on 19th August, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm in the boardroom. Vijval Reuben of class 12 B welcomed the speaker Mr. Stanly Raj and his team Mr Suhas, Mr Sandheep & Mr Benjamin. The objective of the workshop was to enlighten the students on what is designing and how to apply in design schools.

Stanly started the session by drawing his personal experiences about how designing is a passion based field. PPT presentation was used to give more information about the workshop agenda. The speaker used daily life examples of how designing can be used as problem solving, designing can be majorly categorized as fashion designing, industrial designing and visual communication designing. Interactive activities made the session more lively and gave opportunity for students to see design all around them. Information about design schools in India and procedure to apply for it was also given to students.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks given by Veeksha of class 11B. Students had positive feedback about the session, they found the session to be very informative and enjoyed the activities conducted, few of the students had not known about designing and Design schools in India and the session has helped them gain information about the same.

