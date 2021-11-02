Spread the love



















Workshop on Media Literacy at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: BBC Young Reporter India, a media education programme for school students launched by BBC News in partnership with Internews and in collaboration with Data LEADS conducted an online workshop for the students of St Aloysius PU College.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how much harm misinformation can do. There is an urgent need for young people to be trained to think critically and understand the difference between what is real and what is fake, especially when online.

Dr Vahini Associate Professor, Dept of Electronic Media, Bangalore University conducted the online workshop. She highlighted sources of information, dealing with fake news, tools to verify real and fake news, tools and techniques for social media and image verification, video verification and INVID.

After the workshop, students will have the opportunity to produce videos, bulletins, skits and poems to be featured in a BBC newsletter and participate in the programme’s and partners’ future events and media coverage. Ms Misthy, Project associate, BBC Young Reporter India guided the students on contributing towards the BBC Newsletter.

The workshop has helped students to develop media literacy skills and navigate the online world. The participation certificates were provided to the 135 students who enthusiastically participated in the interactive workshop. Mrs Reena J Monteiro, Head of the Department of English and Ms Verina Tauro, faculty of English were present. Student participants, Vinay moderated the workshop while Fiona Sequeira proposed the vote of thanks.

