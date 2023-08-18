Workshop on PR Communication: Junior Clergy Showcase Assignments

Mangaluru: In a bid to bolster their communication acumen and crisis management skills, the Diocese of Mangalore orchestrated a comprehensive workshop for junior clergy members, focusing on the “Fundamentals of Public Relations.” The event, held on August 17, 2023, at St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru, marked a significant continuation of the initiative launched in June.

Collaboratively executed in partnership with the Department of Business Administration, the workshop gathered the junior clergy to immerse themselves in the art of effective public relations and handling potential crises. Divided into six distinct groups, each tasked with a distinct assignment, the clergy delved into the strategic aspects of PR planning for the Diocese of Mangalore and honed their crisis management prowess.

Mr Amith Prabhu, a seasoned Reputation Scientist and the Co-Founder of PRAXIS led the junior clergy through the intricate process of crafting a comprehensive PR plan and navigating through complex crisis scenarios that could potentially emerge within the diocese. His expert guidance shed light on the dynamic strategies required to maintain a positive image for the diocese, parishes, and affiliated institutions, while also preparing for unforeseen challenges that might arise in an increasingly interconnected media landscape.

The presence of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore, throughout the workshop, was a testament to the significance the diocese places on effective communication and preparedness. Addressing the assembled clergy, Bishop Saldanha underscored the pivotal role they play in shaping the image and reputation of the diocese, parish, and institutions through adept PR tactics. He emphasized the need for the clergy to be well-versed in media interaction and resolute in their approach to addressing crisis situations.

The workshop was co-ordinated by Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Centre, and Fr Kennetha Rayan Crasta, administrator of SJEC, Vamanjoor. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the workshop not only met its objectives but also provided a conducive environment for the junior clergy to enhance their PR and crisis management skills.

With the successful conclusion of this workshop, the junior clergy of the Diocese of Mangalore are now better equipped to navigate the intricacies of effective public relations and to face unexpected challenges with composure and strategic insight. The event stands as a testament to the diocese’s commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in communication practices.

