Workshop on ‘Research to Start-up’ held at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: Loyola Centre for Research and Innovation (LCRI) in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship and Consultancy Cell of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organised a workshop titled ‘Research to Start-up’ on 10 August 2023 in L F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block.

Dr Sudhakaraprasad, Associate Professor, Yenepoya Research Centre, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Founder, Papersens Pvt. Ltd was the chief guest. Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru and Rev. Dr Melwyn D’Cunha SJ, Director, Research and Development Cell, Dr Ronald Nazareth, Director, LCRI and Dr Adarsha Gowda, Dean, Entrepreneurship and Consultancy Cell were present during the inaugural.

Ms Anupriya Shetty, Assistant Professor and HOD, Department of PG Studies and Research in Mathematics coordinated the program. The formal program was followed by sessions on Research to Start-up by Dr Sudhakaraprasad and Dr Manesh Thomas, Chief Executive Director, Manipal- GoK Bioincubator. The resource persons elaborated on the various funding schemes available for innovative start-up ideas and explained how to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Around 340 students and faculty members of PG Sciences participated in the workshop

Like this: Like Loading...