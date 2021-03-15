Spread the love



















Workshop on ‘Teacher Competency Development’ organized by Mangala Alumni Association (MAA)

Mangaluru: A one day workshop on Teacher Competency Development was organized by Mangala Alumni Association (MAA) in association with Indian Society for Training & Development, (ISTD) Mangalore/Udupi chapter. The Workshop began initially with a formal inauguration function, which began with the invocation of God’s blessings by Ms. Devika & Ms. Ancilla. Dr. Deviprabha Alva,the Vice-president of MAA welcomed the gathering. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. K.V.Udupa, Director, ArkGen Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru and other dignitaries by lighting the traditional lamp.

Dr. Udupa in his address, said that ‘Teaching & practicing medicines’ are the two top most noble professions in the world. He congratulated all the delegates for choosing teaching as their profession, only because of whose dedication and hardwork an ordinary child is transformed into a successful person in the society. Dinesh Kumar Alva, Chairman, Maps Group of institutions and Mrs. Niveditha Mirajkar, Chairperson, ISTD, Mangalore/ Udupi chapter were the signatories.

Later the Guest of Honour, Mrs. Niveditha Mirajkar , Chairperson, ISTD, Mangalore/ Udupi chapter speaking to the teachers, she gave a beautiful message that ‘ as guides, mentors, facilitators we must improve everything we touch and let’s learn together’. Dinesh Kumar Alva, Chairman-Maps Group of Institutions & President-MAA, in his presidential address said that these types of workshops always help in enhancing the knowledge of teachers. A teacher cannot teach until he himself continuously learns. It’s the teachers’ responsibility to make the students self-reliable citizens of tomorrow.



The inaugural function was followed by Four informative technical sessions, scheduled for the day, the details of which are as follows: The first session was taken on ‘ Change Management’ by Mrs. Bharathi Shevgoor, Editor, Tarjani Communication Pvt. Ltd., Mangalore. Through her session she reminded the teachers that ‘Change is Constant’. Change Management is a structured approach for ensuring that changes are thoroughly and smoothly implemented and the lasting benefits of change are achieved. The mere mention of the word ‘change’ may cause us to feel uneasy. We often find ourselves resisting change, perhaps because of the perceived risk or fear associated with it. We see change in everything and change is in the individual, rather than the environment. She also said that Change is adaptable easily.

Session 2 was taken up by Mrs. Preetham Kamath, a Life skills Trainer/ Counselor which was titled as ‘EQ leveraged’. She said that emotional intelligence is the ability to manage our own emotions to release stress, empathise with ours, overcome challenges & defuse conflicts. Her activity based session made the teachers happy to know that unlike IQ, one can improve their EQ & enhance it at any age.

Subhash Bangera took up the third session titled ‘ Being the Catalyst’ delved upon the significance of core values and its influence on life decisions. He made the teachers realize that every kid deserves a champion- an adult who can mould her to be a better individual, a better citizen. As educators, it’s our prime responsibility to influence change, to be the catalyst in inculcating the right values.

Fourth session was on ‘Growth mindset’ by Dr. Malini Hebbar, Former HOD of English, St. Agnes Centre for PG Studies & Research ( Autonomous),Mangalore. She taught teachers that fostering a growth mindset in our students can be extremely powerful. Study after study has found that the way students think about learning affects their achievement levels and outcomes. Hence educators need to realize that all individuals are a mixture of growth and fixed mindsets and probably always will be. As said by Carol Dweck, we also need to remember that the path to a growth mindset is a journey not a proclamation.

The day ended with a brief words of gratitude by the Vice president of MAA, Co-ordinator of the programme, Dr. Deviprabha Alva after taking the feedback from the participants.