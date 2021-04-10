Workshop on Theme ‘Yakshagana : Rethinking in the Light of the Present’ hosted at SAC

Spread the love



















Mangaluru : St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in collaboration with the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy and UGC-STRIDE Scheme hosted a dialogue and workshop on the theme: Yakshagana- Rethinking in the Light of the Present on Saturday, 10 April, 2021 in the LCRI Hall of the College from 9.30 am until 4.30 pm.

Following a prayer song rendered by Kumari Nandini, a II nd B Sc student of SAC, Veteran Director and former Principal of Neenasam, Heggodu, Venkataramana Aithal formally inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp and beating the Chende, in the presence of senior Folklore Research Scholar, Prof. Chinnappa Gowda who was the Chief Guest, also joined by Chairperson of the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, Prof. M A Hegde, the Principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ and Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar (In Charge) and the Coordinator of UGC -Stride Dr Dinesh Nayak.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Dinesh Nayak. In his inaugural address B R Venkataramana Aithal gave an elaborate history of Yakshagana and the tradition and culture of that art. Other dignitaries on the dais also spoke, stating that Yakshagana is one of the most popular folk theatre forms of Karnataka, noted for its music, colourful costumes, vigorous dance movements, subtle expressions and extempore dialogues.

Yakshagana has two main variations, each of which has many variations: Moodalapaya (the eastern form which is popular in north Karnataka) and Paduvalapaya (Western style also known as coastal Yakshagana). Of the two, the coastal Yakshagana is more popular for the great sophistication that it has achieved over the years by the efforts of artistes, thinkers and researchers. It is more exuberant and refined when compared to all the other styles. A traditional Yakshagana performance spans the period from dusk to dawn. Nowadays ‘limited-time’ Yakshagana has become more popular, as most spectators are taken up with busy schedules. In such cases, it is a three-to four-hour performance at least.

Though this constraint on time has cut down many regular features, the glory of Yakshagana has not diminished so far. One gets to watch the splendour and grandeur of customs, the progression of characters and the scenes etched out in detail, in a full-scale Yakshagana performed by a mela or troupe. If the theme chosen is a short one, another theme is staged after the first. In some cases, three short themes may be performed during a single show. Usually the mela invited to perform arrives before noon, and its members are offered food and lodging by the villagers or sponsors. The performers rest till nightfall, given that the Yakshagana is a night-long performance. For them, night becomes the day and vice versa.

Today’s intensive workshop was held in two plenary sessions. Each of the sessions had two presentations followed by responses and interaction with the delegates. Prof. Nithyananda B Shetty from Tumkur University and senior thinker and scholar, Lakshmeesha Tolpadi were the Resource Persons for the forenoon session. Popular Yakshagana artists, Jabbar Samo and Krishna Ulithaya responded to the presentation.

The afternoon session had Dr A Narayana from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru and Prof. K Sripada Bhat from English Department of Goa University as Resource Persons and response was shared by Keremane Shivananda Hegde and Vasudeva Ranga Batta followed by interaction. Yakshagana artists and scholars including Soorikumeri K Govinda Bhat, Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, Ujire Ashoka Bhat, N Shakaranarayana Karanth, Prof. M L Samaga, Murali Kadekar, Radhakrishna Kalchar, Kadri Navaneetha Shetty and I K Boluvaru also took part in this interaction.

The workshop and the day long dialogue among the Yakshagana artists and scholars was intended to throw light on the different perceptions and attitudes towards Yakshgana. It is an attempt at creating a potent platform for an engaging and open-minded discussion on the constantly evolving concept and practice of Yakshagana. In the Evening on the same day, Macbeth- an Experimental Dance Drama in Natural Torches will be presented.

A unique and experimental dance drama based on the Shakespearean play, Macbeth will be performed by the College Yaksha Team along with guest artists in Mother Teresa Peace Park, the open air stage of the College at 6.00 pm. Soorikumeri K Govinda Bhat, the veteran Yakshagana artist and national awardee has brought the play to the Yakshagana form and directed the performance. The enthralling dual back stage singing by renowned Yakshagana singers, Bhagavatha Hamsa Puttige Raghurama Holla and Dinesh Ammannaya will be an added attraction to the performance. The background accompaniment of instruments will be rendered by the well-known artists such as Murari Kadambalithaya, Krishnaprakasha Ulithaya and Madhusudhna Alevooraya.

The formal function was compered by Abhishek Shetty, the RJ at 107.8 FM Radio Sarang based at St Aloysius College, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Alwyn D’sa, the registrar of the College.