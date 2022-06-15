World Blood Donors Day: KSCC to Hold Blood Donation Drive on June 19 at Latifa Hospital to Honour Blood Donors

Dubai: Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) has planned to organize a Blood Donation Drive at the Latifa Hospital, Oud Mehta Dubai on the 19th of June 2022 in association with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in line with the guidelines of Community Development Authority (CDA) Government of Dubai.

The Blood Donation Drive shall start from 11 am to 3 pm with a target of reaching 200 donors within 4 hours. With a message to all our supporters “Donating blood is an act of solidarity” let’s join the effort and save lives.

To support the DHA Blood Bank, KSCC took the initiative to upkeep blood donations continued and help to reach the required patient at any time.

KSCC requests all supporters and donors to come forward to contribute their life-saving act of donating blood for a noble cause.

You may contact the below details for any further information:

Phone: +971 55 450 5431

email : kar.sc.club@gmail.com