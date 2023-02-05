World Cancer Day Observed at Yenepoya Dental College

Mangaluru: Day 1-02/01/2023: The Department of Public Health Dentistry & NSS Unit-1, Yenepoya Dental College observed World Cancer Day from 1st February to 4th February with a theme of Close the Care Gap. On the 1st of February, there was an intercollegiate Painting Competition held at Yenviron and Dr Rajesh Krishna, Haemoto oncologist, Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology was the Chief Guest for the program. The Dean And Principal Dr Sham S Bhat and Dr Laxmikanth Chatra were present along with Dr Imran Pasha M NSS Program Officer and Dr Rekha Shenoy HOD Department of Public Health Dentistry.

Day 2: 02/02/2023

The Day 2 of World Cancer Day was Cook for a cause with intercollegiate events and interdepartmental as well. A total of 11 teams participated in the event. This is an annual fundraiser event at Yenepoya Dental College for the benefit of Cancer patients. Dr Vijayakumar Honorable Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, inaugurated the Cook for a cause at Yenviron. Welcome, the address for the event was given by Dr Rekha Shenoy, Principal Dr Laxmikanth Chatra impressed on the need for early detection and Dr Sham S bhat Said The need to intervene early to cure cancer is the need of the hour. Dr Vijayakumar Honorable Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to be University said that Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology will be offering free services for the screened patients at the centre and also launched the one-month-long campaign on account of World Cancer Day.

Day 3: 02/03/2023

The Department of Public Health Dentistry & NSS Unit-1, Yenepoya Dental College observed World Cancer Day from 3rd February 2023, with a theme of Close the Care Gap. On the 2nd of February, there was an intercollegiate Painting Competition held at Yenviron and Dr Rohan Shetty Surgical Oncologist of Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology was the Chief Guest for the program. Dr Rohan Shetty impressed upon that early detection and prompt treatment as the way to tackle the Cancer burden. The Dean Dr Sham S Bhat, Dr. Imran Pasha M NSS Program Officer and Dr Rekha Shenoy HOD Department of Public Health Dentistry were also present.

Day 4 -02/04/2023:

The Observance of World Cancer Day on 4th February 2023 was held at Yenepoya Dental College auditorium. The Chief Guest HOD Surgical Oncology Dr Rohan Gatty delivered a chief guest address and highlighted the need for care gap theme beautifully and the entire crowd was mesmerized by the points raised and the appeal made by Dr Rohan R Gatty. The Welcome address was given by Dr Rekha Shenoy HOD Department of Public Health dentistry. The Presidential address was given by Dr Laxmikanth Chatra. Vote of thanks by Dr Imran Pasha M-the Reader Department of Public Health Dentistry and NSS Program Officer Yenepoya Dental College.



Capacity Building Training Program on Cancer Awareness Outreach Program:

The Team of the Cancer Awareness Outreach Program, delivered the lectures on Cervical, Breast, Oral and Cancer in General by Dr Anjum Ifthikar, Surgical Oncologist Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, Dr Umme Amarah, Assistant Professor, Oral Medicine & Radiology, Dr Rachana R Prabhu, Additional Professor, Oral Medicine & Radiology and Dr Imran Pasha M Reader Department of Public Health Dentistry.

