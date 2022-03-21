World Down Syndrome Day Commemoration at Father Muller Medical College-Department of Physiotherapy, Kankanady, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The World Down Syndrome Day was observed on March 21, 2022 by the Department of Physiotherapy of Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangalore. About 15 special schools in and around Dakshina Kannada participated in this program including schools from Mangalore, Moodbidri, Udupi and Karkala with 130 children attending the event along with 40 special school teachers.

The World Down Syndrome Day program was held at Father Muller Convention Center – Muller Dine. This day was commemorated by organizing drawing and colouring competitions and lucky games for the children with Down’s syndrome. A talent showcase platform was also provided to these kids to exhibit their talents. A wide variety of talent including singing, dancing, and fancy dress was showcased by the participating children. The children revealed great enthusiasm and showmanship in each of the events held at this program.

The valedictory function at the end of the events was started with a prayer song followed by a welcome note by Prof Cherishma D’Silva , Head Department of Physiotherapy. The chief guest Dr Shilpa Hegde talked about the importance of early intervention and the role it plays in improving the quality of life for children with Down’s syndrome.

The presidential address given by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions reverberated on the exuberance of the human spirit, even with limitations the humanness shines bright. The lack of few abilities does not limit them but only makes them seek avenues to be an equal part of society. Society needs to be caring and loving but at the same time encouraging. Encouragement can make a person seek the best in their abilities.

Following the vote of thanks by Mrs. AnupamaKarkera, the prize distribution was conducted. The children were given cash prizes and every one of the attending children received a goodie bag. Several generous companies and individuals sponsored the program with Canara Bank sponsoring Rs 50,000. The breakfast for all the attendees was sponsored by Bharat Gas and the lunch was sponsored by Maharaja Hotel.

Mangalore Coastal Round Table 190 (MCRT 190) along with school Book Company sponsored the drawing competition event, also provided all the children with goodie bags .Tr. Santhosh Kamath, chairman MCRT190, Tr Vikyath shetty secretary and Tr Ashray Bhandary owner of school book company were present at the event.

In addition, we were sponsored by Stems n Leaves International Granite, Ganesh Medicals, Fitwood, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), Dr. Rakesh Rai and family, Karunakar G. Amin (Sathya Engg. Works) and Ms. Bhavana Narayana and family. Each of the sponsors were presented with a bouquet as a sign of gratitude for their support and encouragement.

Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC sought to make this an annual event where FMCI as part of its CSR activity would further such events and causes with its partners to bring a smile to many. The Management Committee of FMCI were present along with various faculty, staff and students. The smiles of the children and the laughter on their teachers’ faces, was a sight to be framed. The whole environment was a celebratory affair with student volunteers pitching in, the ambiance of the Father Muller Convention Centre bringing in the smoothening lighting and comfortable environment. It was a day to behold and truly a blessed day for all.