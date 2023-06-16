World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Marked by Vishwas Trust Senior Citizen Helpline

Mangaluru: The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) happens each year on June 15th. It was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011, following a request by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA), which first established the commemoration in June 2006. It represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted on some of our older generations.

In many parts of the world elder abuse occurs with little recognition or response. Until recently, this serious social problem was hidden from the public view and considered mostly a private matter. Even today, elder abuse continues to be a taboo, mostly underestimated and ignored by societies across the world. Evidence is accumulating, however, to indicate that elder abuse is an important public health and societal problem.

Elder abuse is a problem that exists in both developing and developed countries yet is typically not reported globally. Although the extent of elder mistreatment is unknown, its social and moral significance is obvious. As such, it demands a global multifaceted response, one which focuses on protecting the rights of older persons. From a health and social perspective, unless both primary health care and social service sectors are well equipped to identify and deal with the problem, elder abuse will continue to be underdiagnosed and overlooked.

To bring awareness among the public, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day locally was marked by Vishwas Trust Senior Citizen Helpline, Mangaluru on Thursday, 15 June. Vishwas Trust Senior Citizen Helpline, a prominent organisation dedicated to supporting senior citizens, observed World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The event aimed to raise awareness among the public about various types of elder abuse and promote the well-being of senior citizens in society. As part of the observance, the helpline conducted awareness sessions, educating people about different forms of elder abuse and providing valuable insights into prevention and intervention strategies.

By spreading knowledge and understanding, the initiative sought to empower individuals to recognize and address instances of elder abuse effectively. A remarkable highlight of the event was a silent march, led by the dedicated helpline staff and Master of Social Work (MSW) student interns from Mangalore University. Throughout the march, the participants carried powerful placards advocating against elder abuse, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of senior citizens.

Vishwas Trust Senior Citizen Helpline continues to play a crucial role in addressing the needs of senior citizens, providing assistance, and raising awareness on issues affecting their well-being. Their commitment to combat elder abuse remains unwavering as they strive to ensure a dignified and respectful life for every senior citizen.

For further information, please contact: Lidwin Lobo, Trustee, Vishwas Trust 9741505675

