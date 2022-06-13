WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY at St. Aloysius High School

Mangaluru: World Environment Day was celebrated on 6th June 2022 in the St Aloysius High School Hall, Kodialbail, Mangaluru In the beginning, God’s presence was invoked through a prayer song. Chief Guest, Arjun Mascarenhas was escorted to the dais by our Headmaster Rev. Fr. Gerald Furtado SJ and Asst. Headmaster Lancy D’souza.

To mark the significance of the day, Arjun Mascarenhas, committee member of ‘SAACA’ and in charge of ‘ALVANA’, Headmaster, Assistant headmaster, all the class representatives symbolically planted the saplings. A wonderful play depicting the importance of protecting the environment was performed by the eco club members under the guidance of Mrs. Edna Mascarenhas.

The winners of a slogan writing competition on the topic ‘World Environment Day’ were awarded with prizes. Headmaster of our school Fr Gerald Furtado SJ insisted to the students that it is our responsibility to take care of our environment every day and we have to work on it and advised the students to take up the small projects like rain water harvesting, kitchen gardening etc.

The logo of World Environment Day was very beautifully presented by John Chandran the art teacher along with the students in the form of a colourful Rangoli, and creative tree art and thus awareness was brought among the students.

Vote of Thanks was presented by Ms. Dalmia of 10th D, Ms Philomena Benny of 10th D and Ms Hanshitha Shetty of 10th D compered the programme. The entire programme was organised by Mrs. Edna Mascarenhas, the co-ordinator of Eco Club of our school