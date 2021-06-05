Spread the love



















World Environment Day Celebrated by Father Muller Medical College Hospital Nurses

Mangaluru: Ever wondered how the hands that heal the sick also can heal the world? Yes nurses plough their way through the upheaval grinds of the day; caring for the sick, documentation of ward papers, guiding and comforting patients and bystanders, reporting to doctors and more, but still stick to their cause of service.

The Nursing services department of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital celebrated the World Environment Day 2021 by planting saplings in the Father Muller Charitable Institutions Kankanady campus focusing on the theme ‘Reimagine. Recreate. Restore’. COVID 19 has made warriors of many and likewise appreciation also goes to the nurses who despite having families and chores at home, attended the sick and suffering without fear or hesitation.

Chief Nursing Superintendent of FMMCH, Sr Janet D’Souza expressed the desire to return something to the world by planting trees and helping the environment heal, evermore so that the next generation may live in care of the environment. Her desire that everyone plant trees, clean their surroundings, care for plants and animals and reduce carbon footprint in society will one day lead to a more healthier world. This year’s smog in the national capital has shown that the world needs cleaner and greener spaces, COVID has taught us that the environment heals without the interference of man. Man is supposed to take care of all creations entrusted to him by God, as said in the Genesis Chapter of the Holy Bible.

The heroes in white never shy for the human cause, now stand for the cause of the environment. Support from the management and their patients are the most treasured compliment they carry. All the Assistant Nursing Superintendents and office staff of the nursing services department prayed that the world heals and we be free of COVID and have carrying touch for our environment.

The theme for this year`s (5 June) World Environment Day is ‘Ecosystem Restoration.’ This year will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030. Let us pledge to make our environment safer and greener and not make man the centre of the universe.

