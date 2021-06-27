Spread the love



















World famous Jog falls reopened for public from Monday

Shivamogga: The world famous Jog Falls which was shut for more then two months due to covid-19 second wave crisis will be thrown open to public from Monday in the district.

The Jog Falls revived its glory thanks to monsoon rains which lashing out in the Maland areas since last one week.

Tourism Department assistant director Ramakrishna said on Sunday that the famous tourist

spot will be opened from Monday onwards from Morning 1000 hours to 1700 hours, however, the tourist and public should abide by the Covid-19 guidelines with wearing mask and social distance.

During the Monsoon peak season thousands of tourist and other domestic public visits the spot but due to lockdown there was no tourist, resulting in loss of hospitality sector and taxi driver.

Now with the reopening of the Jog falls the economic activity will improve. With monsoon season began with heavy inflows to the Sharavathi river in turn water flows to the Jog falls.

Two hotels are being built to accommodate tourists. Jog Falls has been added to the Heli

Tourism Circuit, the state’s prestigious project and plans to attract the tourist throughout the year witness the Jog falls, the officials said.

