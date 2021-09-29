Spread the love



















World Heart Day: Bommai takes pledge to walk briskly for 30 minutes



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of World Heart Day on Wednesday took a pledge to make it a point to walk for 30 minutes daily. “If it is not possible due to work pressure, I will ensure that I will complete the walk on the treadmill,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating brisk walk programme organized from the main entrance of Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava stadium as part of the World Heart Day, Bommai said, he was irregular with his exercise.

“From today onwards I will take up brisk walk regularly. If there is a pressure I will do it on the walker. I request the people also to take care of their health. Individual and community health are important,” he noted.

People should be enlightened about first aid treatment in case of heart attack and they should also be told about the importance of the golden hour. About 26 per cent of deaths are due to heart attack in the state and this has to be brought down, he said.

