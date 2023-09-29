World Heart Day: Heart Health Awareness Art Sculpture Unveiled at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal

Manipal: Chief Operating Officer, teaching Hospital MAHE, Manipal Dr Anand Venugopal and Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty jointly unveiled the Heart Health Awareness Art Sculpture at Kasturba Hospital Manipal today in a simple function at Kasturba Hospital Manipal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Avinash Shetty explained the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise in maintaining heart health.

On this occasion Dr. Padmakumar, Head of the Cardiology Department, Dr. Ganesh Kamath, Head of the Cardiology Surgery Department, Dr. Guruprasad Rai, Dr. Kirtinath Ballala, Mr. Sachin Karanth, and Mr. Mohan Shetty were present. Srinath Manipal and Ravi Hirebettu made the sculpture from eco-friendly materials. Mr. Krishnaprasad master of ceremony of the program

Like this: Like Loading...