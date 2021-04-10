Spread the love



















World Homoeopathy Day 2021 Celebrations at FMHMC

Mangaluru: ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ was celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital commemorating the 266th birth anniversary of our Founder, Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann on 10th April 2021 at Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The programme began with the prayer song by Shreyank Kotian and team.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Dr Shridhara B S, Joint Director, Department of AYUSH, Karnataka and the Guest of Honor was Dr Anita Francis, distinguished Alumnus 1996 UG batch, St Mary’s Homoeopathic Clinic, Bangalore. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, was the President for the programme.

Dr Shivaprasad K, Convener, World Homoeopathy Day 2021 escorted the dignitaries Dr Shridhara B S, Chief Guest, Dr Anita Francis, Guest of Honor, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, President, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H and Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on to the dais.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC gave the welcome address and introduced the Chief Guest. It was followed by the dignitaries lighting the lamp. The inaugural address was given by the Chief Guest Dr Shridhara B S, Joint Director, Department of AYUSH where he urged the faculty and students to create awareness to the community about Homoeopathy so that the graduates and system flourishes and contributes to the wellness of the society. As an expression of gratitude & appreciation, the Covid warriors were honoured by the Chief Guest, Dr Shridhara B S. Following this, the Chief Guest distributed the prizes and medals for the winners of the competitions held towards Pioneer 2020.

Prizes for the postgraduates who participated consistently in ‘Colours of Materia Medica’ – Wall Magazine, an activity being conducted by the Department of Materia Medica were distributed by Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H. The Administrator presented the Meritorious Student Cash Award of Rs 5000/- for scoring the overall highest marks in the I-IV BHMS examinations sponsored by the 6th batch of Mullerians in memory of the completion of 25 years to Dr Riya Susan George of 2014-15 batch & Ms Dania P Johnson of 2015-16 batch. Later the Administrator in his message stressed on the duty of every Homoeopathic practitioner to promote Homoeopathy and reiterated the message given by the Chief Guest.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions and President of the programme distributed the awards and prizes for the winners of the competitions held in view of World Homoeopathy Day celebrations. The competitions included competitions such as Extempore, Slide Pe Charcha, Essay writing, Tableau, Poster presentation, Homoeopathic Drug Picture presentation, Caricaturing, Quiz competition and Singing competition. The prestigious Dr Mukesh Batra Homoeopathy Gold, Silver, and Bronze Scholarships were awarded to Dr Bijitha Mandal B G, Dr Madhire Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Dr Aleena Thomas respectively.

Dr Skandan S Kumar was conferred with the Amritha Sparsha award for his literary contribution in the field of Homoeopathy and he was felicitated on this occasion by the Director. Following the prize distribution, a memento was presented to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor by the Director, FMCI. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho gave the presidential address where he emphasized the faculty to reach out to the community and take a stand to uplift Homoeopathy to greater heights.

The Guest of Honor, Dr Anita Francis, St Mary’s Homoeopathic Clinic, Bangalore then shared the success story of her professional life to the upcoming budding homoeopathic scholars. The programme was concluded with the vote of thanks by the Convener, Dr Shivaprasad K, Former Principal & Prof. & H.O.D, Department of Organon of Medicine which was followed by Institution anthem. The programme was compered by Dr Anusha G, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy & Dr Rakhal, Assistant Professor, Department of Repertory.