‘WORLD HOMOEOPATHY DAY – 2021’ to be held at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions will be celebrating the ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ commemorating the 266th birth anniversary of our Founder, Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann on 10th April 2021 at Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital was established in 1985. Since its inception, the College is imparting homoeopathic education to the students and the hospital is providing healthcare to the community. The college is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and is recognized by Central Council of Homoeopathy & Department of Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi. The College conducts Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes and is the only institution in Karnataka to offer PG in all the 7 specialties. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has accredited the College with ‘A’ Grade making it the first Homoeopathic Medical College under RGUHS to be accredited.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital

Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann from Germany introduced the new system of Homoeopathy to the world which is the widely used mode of treatment next to Allopathy globally. He put forward the holistic approach to treat a man with disease and divulged the right method to treat an individual for an ideal cure. Literary competitions such as Extempore, Slide Pe Charcha, Essay writing competition, Tableau, Poster presentation, Homoeopathic Drug Picture presentation, Caricaturing, Quiz competition were conducted for the students to encourage and inculcate a spirit of joy and happiness in them.

Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann -the Founder of Homoeopathy

The inauguration of the programme will begin at 09.30 a.m. The Chief Guest is Dr Shridhara B.S, Joint Director, Department of AYUSH, Karnataka. The Guest of Honour will be Dr Anita Francis, the distinguished Alumnus from 1996 BHMS batch who is at present treating patients in her St. Mary’s Homoeopathic Clinic, Bangalore. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions will preside. There will be awarding of Batra’s Homeopathy Scholarships to the meritorious students who have scored Highest Marks with Rank in Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. COVID warrior certificates and Prizes to the winners in the various competitions will be awarded during the programme.

Prof. Dr Shivaprasad K is the Convenor of the World Homoeopathy Day 2021 programme. Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital informed in the Press release that as a part of the World Homoeopathy Day celebrations free Homoeopathic medical camps are organized at rural centers, on 11th and 18th of April 2021. Discounts for Medicines and investigations are given in the outpatient department at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital at Deralakatte from 10th April to 20th April 2021.