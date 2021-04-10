Spread the love



















WORLD HOMOEOPATHY DAY – April 10th 2021

Homoeopathy cures a larger percentage of cases than any other method of treatment and is beyond doubt safer, more economical and most complete medical science” – Mahatma Gandhi.

Mangaluru : The term Homoeopathy is derived from the Greek words Homeos, meaning “similar,” and pathos, meaning “suffering.” The medicines used in this system of therapeutics are chosen according to the Law of Similars (the concept of like curing like), a fundamental Homeopathic principle based on the observed relationship between a medicine’s ability to produce a specific constellation of signs and symptoms in a healthy individual and the same medicine’s ability to cure a sick patient with similar signs and symptoms.

Homoeopathy is one of the leading alternative systems of medicine worldwide introduced by Dr Samuel Hahnemann (1755 – 1843). It is practiced in more than 65 countries and recognized as the 2nd largest medical system in the world by the World Health Organization. Homoeopathy as a science of medical treatment has a philosophy of its own and its therapeutics are based on certain fundamental principles which are quite distinct and different from those of other School of medical sciences.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangaluru

Homoeopathy seeks to relieve the individual as much as possible from the heavy burden of the hereditary tendencies he carries, and to guard against increasing this load by enabling his vital energy to provide its own immunity against disease.

The Homoeopathic system of medicine is safe and based on the individual constitution and totality of expressions. It believes in holistic, totalistic and individualistic mode through the well known constitutional approach which forms the cornerstone of homoeopathic practice.

Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy

The World Homeopathy Day is celebrated every year on April 10 to pay tribute to Homoeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine. The day is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy. This year we commemorate the 266th birth anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the birth of Dr Hahnemann. It is also a day to understand the challenges and future strategies to develop Homoeopathy even further. It aims to create awareness about the different systems of medicine and to improve ease of access and success rates. World Homeopathy Day seeks to bring the community together to establish, reinvent and modernize the system of medicine so that more people can reap its benefits.



Homeopathy is one of the most popular medical systems in India.. It is one of the Medicine systems in the AYUSH– ‘Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

In the pages of history of Mangaluru the name Rev Fr Augustus Muller shines bright as gold. In the year 1878, with Jesuits from Venice sent to start colleges came a visionary Homoeopath Rev Fr Augustus Muller teaching in the newly started school, dispensed Homoeopathic medicines to students for a variety of ailments. The noble hearted Fr Muller had brought a chest of Homoeopathic medicines from Catellan, a Homoeopathic firm in Paris. With this he devoted himself to serve the sick people who were poverty ridden, neglected and uncared for.

To accommodate the growing number of patients, he shifted to Kankanady hills under a banyan tree and continued his mission of healing and comforting the sick through Homoeopathy. Rev Fr Augustus Muller left to his heavenly abode in 1910 leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion that his successors at Fr Muller Institutions nurtured while constantly upgrading facilities keeping alive the motto of ‘Heal and comfort’

Fr Muller Homoeopathic medical college and hospital is presently situated at Deralakatte Mangalore providing health services to the suffering humanity and imparting professional education to the budding Homoeopaths. The Out Patient Department at Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical college and Hospital functions from morning 9:00a.m. To 12:45 p.m and in the afternoon from 1:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m

Treatment is available for post covid ailments, a variety of Skin complaints such as psoriasis , irritant contact dermatitis, Allergy and other respiratory disorders ,Migraine and other headaches ,Leg and foot ulcers , varicose veins ,Kidney stones ,Thyroid related complaints ,Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, spondylosis, IVDP Constipation, gastric ulcer and other related digestive disorders, Paralysis and other neurological conditions ,Depression, fear, anxiety and sleeplessness ,Menstrual irregularities , PCOS , infertility ,Diseases related to children such as tonsillitis ,adenoid , worm complaints , ADHD by well experienced doctors.

There is also an in-patient department where 24 hours service is available General ward, Semi private and private ward facility is available. In the general ward Registration and admission charges, professional charges bed, food and nursing service charges are free. Screening unit, casualty services and day care facility is available with a modernized autoclave and laundry with a Hygienic canteen. The hospital also has a Physiotherapy unit and a well equipped naturopathy and yoga unit with experienced faculty having yoga sessions , massage therapy and other treatment procedures.

For more information contact Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Outpatient/Inpatient Unit 0824-2203901/9459456633

About Author :

Dr Deepa Rebello is the Deputy Medical Superintendent at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College at Deralakatte-Mangaluru. She is also an Associate Professor in the department of Pathology and Microbiology.

She can be reached at 9880048538