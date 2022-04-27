World IP Day Workshop at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

World IP Day workshop on “Patent filing, Trademark & Industrial Design, Geographical Indications” was organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Research Development Cell, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru in association with Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC) and Karnataka State Council for Science & Technology (KSCST) on 26th April 2022.

The World IP day workshop was started through prayer by Prof. Sai Charan, Department of Mechanical Engineering. Inaugural function was hosted by Prof. Vinay B U, Department of Mechanical Engineering. During the inaugural session Prof. Rajesha S, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management welcomed the dignitaries and participants. He also briefed about the World IP day and gave valuable inputs to the youth. Smt. Prabhavathi Rao, Facilitator, Intellectual Property Initiatives and Geographical Indication Cell, VTPC, Govt. of Karnataka in her presidential remarks enlightened participants about different business strategies, ideas for the youth to think on innovation, design and patent filing and their importance. This was followed by a session on IPR awareness by Dr. S Manjappa, Director (R&D Cell), Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management. His session was about the importance of Patenting and copyright protection and IPR which helps young innovators to think on next level business strategy.During concluding session of the inauguration, Dr. Harsha Kumar M K, Mechanical Engineering Department gave the Vote of Thanks.

The inaugural session was followed by Session-1 by Dr. Farah Deeba, External Panel Member, Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (Government of Karnataka Centre for Export Promotion). She focused on “Overview of IPR Spectrum with a deep dive on Trademarks and Industrial Designs as powerful IP tools”.

Session 2 was handled by Smt. Prabhavathi Rao, Facilitator, Intellectual Property Initiatives and Geographical Indications Cell, Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre, (Government of Karnataka Centre for Export Promotion) and she focused with the topic on “Familiarise yourselves with Geographical Indications: A significant IP tool impacting the grassroots”.

Session 3 focused on “Introduction to patents and its protection in academics” and this was handled by Mr. B Vivek Anand Sagar, Consultant and IP Attorney, Karnataka State Council for Science & Technology (KSCST).

Every session was interactive and participants cleared their doubts and queries with the distinguished resource persons and made the event successful. Participants from various institutions, industries had participated in the event. The event was coordinated by Dr. Harsha Kumar M K and Prof. Ajith B S, from Mechanical Engineering Department, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru.