World Konkani Centre to host Cluster of Seminars by Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag

Mangaluru: The World Konkani Centre, under its SamaHita initiative, is organizing a series of seminars on social empowerment featuring renowned activist and thinker Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag. The seminars will take place at the centre from March 1st to the end of September, covering various aspects of social empowerment.

The first seminar, scheduled for March 1st, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru will focus on the “Empowerment of Weaker Sections of the Society”. Dr Shanbhag will draw on his extensive experience in this area to deliver insights and recommendations.

Over the past 30 years, Dr Shanbhag has worked tirelessly to support the downtrodden in areas such as consumer rights, human rights, and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Under his leadership, the Human Rights Foundation in Udupi has addressed over 40,000 cases, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to promoting social justice and equality.

The World Konkani Centre has launched SamaHita, an initiative aimed at promoting social empowerment among the Konkani people. Led by Nandagopal Shenoy, the President of the Centre, SamaHita will undertake various initiatives that will positively impact the lives of ordinary individuals within Konkani communities. These initiatives reflect the Centre’s commitment to improving social conditions and supporting the well-being of the people.

