World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident

New Delhi: After the most horrific train accident in over two decades left 261 people dead and over 900 injured in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, mourned the loss of lives on Saturday.

Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in Balasore.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, and wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” an official statement read.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the accident, which read: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.”

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that at this difficult hour, Canadians stand with the people of India.

“The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha broke my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” Trudeau tweeted.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also extended condolences to the victims of the train accident, saying, “Taiwan praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need.”

The Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani, said, “The Italian government expresses deep condolences to India for the tragic train accident that occurred in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and the injured, I hope that those still trapped will be rescued.”

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi too expressed his deepest condolence over the tragic train accident.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly, tweeted.

Pakistan Prime MInister Shehbaz Sharif also condoled the deaths and said in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

At least 261 people died and over 900 were left injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express were involved in major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday evening.

